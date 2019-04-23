Griffs is serving up Autism Awareness

Updated: Tue 5:11 PM, Apr 23, 2019

BOWLING GREEN --- (WBKO) For the 8th year in a row Griffs and Pop Works will be Serving Up Awareness today April 23rd from 11am - 9pm .

Profits from event will be donated to the Renshaw Early Childhood Center.

Griffs owners Ed and Micha Griffin have a son with autism and hope to bring the autism community and Bowling Green together.

Owner Ed Griffin "we just know a lot, very passionate about it and we would love to give back and educate the public about what autism looks like um and how it affects different people differently"

 
