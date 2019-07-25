Grimes warning Kentuckians about false voting information

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is warning Kentuckians about false information making rounds on Twitter and other parts of the internet.

Grimes said partisan activist group Judicial Watch is circulating false information, stating Kentucky is removing hundreds of thousands of inactive voters.

The State Board of Elections sent postcards to about 250,000 Kentuckians, asking each of them to update their voter registration status. Individuals who received those cards must update their information within the next two federal elections—2020 or 2022.

Grimes said her office is working to ensure no Kentuckian is "unilaterally removed."

"Judicial Watch is pushing false information seeking to mislead and undermine our elections," said Grimes, Chief Election Official. "At worst they are actively working to keep people from voting."

Kentuckians can check their voter registration status at GoVoteKY.com.