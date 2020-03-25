Grocery store delivery in Bowling Green

If you are unable to make it out to the grocery store in Bowling Green here is a list of stores that are offering delivery services:

The following services are through instacart:

1. Aldi 1-855-955-2534

2.Gordon Food Service: 270-781-9334

3.Sam's Club: 270-781-7775

4.Target: 270-842-0013

The following offer delivery through the store:

1.Kroger:270-783-0701 $9.95 per delivery

2.Meijer: 270-495-6700 $9.95 per delivery

3. Wal-Mart: 270-781-7903 $7.95 to $9.95 per delivery.