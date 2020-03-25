Grocery store delivery in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- If you are unable to make it out to the grocery store in Bowling Green here is a list of stores that are offering delivery services:
The following services are through instacart:
1. Aldi 1-855-955-2534
2.Gordon Food Service: 270-781-9334
3.Sam's Club: 270-781-7775
4.Target: 270-842-0013
The following offer delivery through the store:
1.Kroger:270-783-0701 $9.95 per delivery
2.Meijer: 270-495-6700 $9.95 per delivery
3. Wal-Mart: 270-781-7903 $7.95 to $9.95 per delivery.