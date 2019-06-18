Groundbreaking ceremony for new Cumberland Trace Elementary School

On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on the construction of the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

The current Cumberland Trace was built in the '60s and the new building aims to provide a better design to engage students.

The project is estimated to cost about $20 million and will take 15 to 18 months to complete.

Superintendent Rob Clayton told 13 News why the district felt the need to build a new elementary school.

"This was under discussion when I first arrived in 2013 so it's been a dream from day one to replace the current Cumberland Trace Elementary with a larger facility to accommodate the continuous growth that not only is occurring in this corridor of our community but certainly we are experiencing growth throughout our community." -- Rob Clayton, Warren County Public Schools, Superintendent

The opening of the new elementary school is set for fall of 2021.

It will be located at 2520 Cumberland Trace Road just down the road from the old school.

