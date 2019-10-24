Groundbreaking held for Life Works at WKU, a two-year residential program designed to support living, working and recreation for adults on the autism spectrum

Resources greatly decrease for people with autism after the age of twenty one.

But WKU is taking a huge step toward bridging that gap as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Lifeworks at WKU” is being called a game changer for our community. A two year residential program that will provide living, working and recreation support for adults on the autism spectrum.

With that, WKU is one step closer to adding an innovative residential program supporting autistic adults.

“For the last three or four years we’ve all been brainstorming on how to make something available for this 20 plus group.”

Suzanne Vitale along with John and Linda Kelly have been at the forefront of pulling these services together for nearly two decades.

“It’s the next phase of the Kelly Autism Program and I think it’s going to be exciting for the community and for other students that are coming in from all over the United States.”

“Lifeworks” will be located in this area of Adams Street, once renovations to these existing apartment buildings are complete.

“We’ve acquired an existing apartment complex. We’re gonna be doing a bump out on one end. Actually the apartment complex just to the other side of this building will be where the individuals who are part of the program will reside.”

At capacity, the program will have 26 participants.

“Wherever we can provide clinical training, clinical support, administrative support, anything they need we want to be there to help.”

With a focus on independence, productivity and community engagement.

“We’ll connect them with the right people, will give them the training to be able to live as independently as possible as they can and to find and enjoy careers, not just jobs but ultimately careers.”

Providing the next phase of development beyond what’s offered at the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex.

“We’ve spent a lot of time, money and effort giving them wings, we need an opportunity to let them use those wings.”

Lifeworks will launch with six residents in fall 2020 and eventually have up to 26 participants. To find out more log onto lifeworks@wku.com.