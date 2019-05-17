Groups cheer end to some steel, aluminum tariffs

Some business and farm groups are cheering an agreement Friday lifting import taxes on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico.

In turn, those two nations will eliminate tariffs they imposed on a wide range of U.S. goods, such as pork, whiskey and orange juice.

Thomas Donohue, who leads the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, says the move "will bring immediate relief to American farmers and manufacturers."

David Herring, president of the National Pork Producers Council, said Mexico's 20 percent retaliatory tariff cost the industry about $1.5 billion annually. Herring says "we thank the administration for ending a trade dispute that has placed enormous financial strain on American pork producers."

The groups are now turning their attention to efforts to advance a new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement