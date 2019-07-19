Grow with Google event held to help local businesses grow

The Warren County Public Library hosted Google on Friday for a series of workshops at the Bob Kirby Branch.

The Grow with Google event is designed to help business owners, those seeking a new job or anyone wanting to learn a new skill.

Workshops include discovering digital resources for non profits, using data to drive business growth, and using Google tools to power a job search.

Local Bowling Green business Land Shark Shredding spoke about how Google has helped them grow their business.

"It is important and so we started putting some resources into it and so we've started using Google Adwords, use Google Analytics, use search engine optimization tools and that's really increased out digital marketing tremendously in the last five years in particular," said Land Shark Shredding President/CEO Don Gerard, Jr.

One-on-one coaching sessions also took place with personal instruction on Google Spreadsheets and other GSuite tools.

"So, we have a variety of resources. If you are a business just starting out and need to learn how to put together a web page, that's something we can do for you. We can get you set up on Google Maps so you're making sure that if someone is in Bowling Green and searching for a restaurant or a coffee shop you're going to be right at the top of that list," said Google Public Affairs Manager Katherine Williams.

Earlier this year Google announced that 9,700 Kentucky businesses, publishers and nonprofits used Google search and advertising tools to connect with the people and communities they serve -- generating 1.06 billion in economic activity.

"There are a lot of people sitting in the room today with ideas in their head, 'I've got this idea I've always had.' Used to you had to buy a store, you had to spend money on bricks and mortar, you had to have a lot of capital. Now, you can sell your product via the internet," said

Rep. Brett Guthrie.

Officials say nearly 300 people registered for and attended the event.

If anyone wants to read more, the information from the workshops is available online here.

And for anyone looking to bring more exposure to their business, WBKO is a Google Premier Partner, certified by Google to help manage your online advertising.

