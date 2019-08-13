Growing downtown Bowling Green looking at potential of Capitol Arts Center

The Capitol Arts Center is a staple in downtown Bowling Green, having been around for more than 100 years. Now with help from the Warren County Fiscal Court officials are making sure it is around for many years to come.

Saturday, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon signed a proclamation declaring August as "Capitol Arts Center Month."

It is part of the fiscal court's effort to work with officials to bring changes to the facility.

Recently the fiscal court invested more than 500,000 dollars in the building to bring some needed improvements like replacing their air conditioning unit.

"The Capitol Arts Center is such an iconic part of downtown Bowling Green and so you went from a time period where everything was downtown to then they started moving to shopping centers and to the malls," said Rob Hankins, Vice President and Chief of External Affairs at SKyPAC. "So I believe we are in a time period now where people are really paying attention to the downtown area and looking for activities to be able to get back and be apart and make sure this area continues to be a vibrant and vital part of this area."

The Capitol Arts Center was built in the late 1800s.

Officials told 13 News along with the improvements they want to offer more for the community to do, like family-friendly movies, partnering with the W-K-U film and theatre departments, and allowing the community to have a say so in what events happen.

Officials say anyone looking to donate to help make improvements to the Capitol Arts Center can do so through SKyPAC.

More information about upcoming events at the Capitol Arts Center can be found at SKyPAC's website.