Gubernatorial candidates confident ahead of voter registration deadline

October 7 is the last day Kentuckians can register to vote in the November election.

A number of races will appear on the ballot, including governor; Democrat Andy Beshear is challenging Republican incumbent Matt Bevin.

In a particularly hostile election season, the two have clashed on education, pensions, healthcare, and jobs, but both candidates appeared confident ahead of election day.

Bevin said he believes the people of Kentucky will sort it out. Beshear said the 2019 election is bigger than partisan politics.

"I believe this election isn't one about Democrats versus Republicans," Beshear said. "Or even right versus left. It's a very simple election of right versus wrong."

Anyone who hopes to have a say must complete the voter registration process Monday October 7 at 4 p.m. local time. You can do so at your county clerk's office, or online at GoVoteKy.com.