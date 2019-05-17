Guilty plea in videotaped jail beating of handcuffed inmate

Prosecutors have obtained a guilty plea in a case against three former corrections officers involved in an assault on a handcuffed inmate in Louisville.

The Courier Journal reports 22-year-old Devan Edwards pleaded guilty on Thursday to deprivation of rights under the color of law. Edwards testified that he didn't stop Officer David Schwartz from assaulting then-19-year-old inmate Terry Whitehead. Body camera video recorded the beating. Schwartz, a 48-year-old former Marine, has pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Prosecutors say Edwards also filed a false report of the 2018 beating at the request of his superior, Donna Gentry. She appears in court next week on related false report charges.

Edwards is set to be sentenced Aug. 12. Whitehead is suing all three in federal court, where they have denied wrongdoing.