Gun stocks rise after mass shootings

A number of publicly traded gun companies' shares have gone up in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

American Outdoor Brands, formerly known as Smith & Wesson, rose by three percent. Sturm, Ruger and Company was up two percent.

Analysts said the spike may be a response to calls for stronger gun control, with buyers hoping to make their purchases before legislation gets passed.

President Donald Trump also commented on stronger legislation, urging Congress to work on laws allowing for stronger background checks.

We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019