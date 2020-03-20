Guns, ammunition sales increase amid coronavirus outbreak, local store sees hundreds of customers a day

Nationwide, the numbers for sales of ammunition and guns have increased significantly in the past several weeks.

The owners at Haywoods Shooting Supplies say about 200-300 people a day this week have been coming in and out a day, buying ammunition, handguns, and riffles.

"It's the same reason why people are stocking up on groceries and toilet paper, I think it's just the uncertainty, not knowing what's going on in the country. Everybody's a little unnerved by it," said one of the owners, Ben Shirley.

Some gun buyers also say they want to be ready and protected in case there's a panic.

"I think it's for home protection, people want to protect what they have. they wanna be able to go out and hunt if they have to, so I think it's main protection," said Shirley.

The ammunition website Ammo.com released stats Monday night showing a 77% increase in website traffic between February 23 and March 15.

In addition a 222% increase in transactions over the same period.

This was compared to the first three weeks in February.

Kentucky's sales volume increase are ranked 24th in the country, according to Ammo.com.

Meanwhile, Haywood says they've had to limit ammo buying but that's just so they can keep things stocked each day.