Guns and hoses blood drive

The Glasgow Police and Fire departments will be holding The Guns & Hoses Blood Drive on Friday at the Glasgow First United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

The blood drive will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Donors will receive a special Battle T-Shirt.

All presenting donors will receive their choice of a hamburger or hot dog and other snacks. Glasgow First United Methodist Church Family Life Center is located at 500 South Green Street. This event is hosted by SERVPRO.