Gusty Winds Thursday, Storms For Palm Sunday

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, April 11, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES ALONG/WEST OF I-65 FROM 10AM-7PM THURSDAY...

Wednesday made two straight days of highs in the 80s for Bowling Green, and we will tack on a third Thursday! Some sunshine hangs on early day before clouds increase during the afternoon. Strong gusty winds pick up ahead of a system that will move in early Friday morning with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph which could bring down a few tree limbs and branches. We catch a break in the rain Friday afternoon through about midday Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Saturday evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a good bet Saturday night into Sunday morning before rain moves out Sunday evening. Temperatures will return to more seasonable readings in the 60s Monday then back into the mid-70s Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy and Warm - Rain After Midnight

High 85, Low 62, winds S-20, gusts 40

FRIDAY: Morning Showers, then Partly Sunny

High 74, Low 48, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Showers & T/Storms Toward Evening

High 70, Low 58, winds E-10

