Guthrie Announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition Results

Congressman Brett Guthrie today announced Alexis Gribbins of Nelson County High School as the winner of this year’s Second District Congressional Art Competition for her drawing “Self Portrait”.

“I am proud to announce Alexis as the winner of the Second District Congressional Art Competition,” said Guthrie. “The judges and I were very impressed by her attention to detail and technical skill. I look forward to seeing her ‘Self Portrait’ hanging in the U.S. Capitol.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual high school art contest held by each of the U.S. House of Representatives in their respective congressional districts.

The winning artwork in each Congressional District is displayed for one year in the United States Capitol.

This year, the contest was held digitally due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“Even though this year’s competition was held digitally, I was still incredibly impressed by all of the artwork,” said Guthrie. “I want to thank all of the students who submitted pieces and congratulate you on your hard work.”

Grace Kelley of Garrard County High School took Second Place overall with her painting “United We Stand”. She also won the “Facebook Favorite” contest, and her painting will hang in Congressman Guthrie’s Washington, D.C., office. Lydia Marie Newton of Nelson County High School won Third Place overall with her painting “Portrait in Time” which will hang in Congressman Guthrie’s Bowling Green District Office.

See below for a full list of winners from Kentucky’s Second District. Pictures are available to download by clicking on each link.

1st Place Overall

Alexis Gribbin, Nelson County High School, “Self Portrait”

2nd Place Overall/Facebook Favorite

Grace Kelly, Garrard County High School, “United We Stand”

3rd Place Overall

Lydia Marie Newtown, Nelson County High School, “Portrait in Time”

Overall Honorable Mentions

JeAnna Mcgavock, Washington County High School, “Sleepy Fox”

Caroline Forrester, Warren County High School, “Horse Sense”

Sierra Bosse, Central Hardin High School, “Please Handle with Care”

Alexis Gribbin, Nelson County High School, “Kentucky Trifecta”

Jacob Todd Lucas, Nelson County High School, “Copy of Albrecht Duhrer, Death and the Devil”

Warren County

1st Place

Caroline Forrester, Warren County High School, “Horse Sense”

2nd Place

Natalie Grace Lewis, South Warren High School, “Marjorie”

Breckinridge County

1st Place

Madilyn Ruth Moore, Breckinridge High School, “Moment of Peace”

2nd Place

Shelby Bloomer, Breckinridge High School, “Lasting Memory”

Butler County

1st Place

Gabrielle Stark, Butler County High School, “Building Up”

Daviess County

1st Place

Cecilia Ava Hemingway, Owensboro High School, “Gray Peaks Meet the Sky”

Edmonson County

1st Place

Samantha Juanita Massey, Edmonson County High School, “Summer Elk”

Mercer County

1st Place

Carina Emily Hunter, Burgin Independent, “Dream of Space”

Hart County

1st Place

Caroline Lee Shelton, Hart County High School, “Life at Night”

Garrard County

1st Place

Grace Kelly, Garrard County High School, “United We Stand”

Grayson County

1st Place

Kali James Logsdon, Grayson County High School, “The Haunted Barn”

Nelson County

1st Place

Alexis Gribbin, Nelson County High School, “Self Portrait”

2nd Place

Lydia Marie Newtown, Nelson County High School, “Portrait in Time”

3rd Place

Christian Brittian, Nelson County High School, “Daydreaming”

Washington County

1st Place

JeAnna Mcgavock, Washington County High School, “Sleepy Fox”

Overall Honorable Mentions

JeAnna Mcgavock, Washington County High School, “Sleepy Fox”

Caroline Forrester, Warren County High School, “Horse Sense”

Sierra Bosse, Central Hardin High School, “Please Handle with Care”

Alexis Gribbin, Nelson County High School, “Kentucky Trifecta”

Jacob Todd Lucas, Nelson County High School, “Copy of Albrecht Duhrer, Death and the Devil”