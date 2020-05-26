Guthrie Announces Barren River ADD Grant

Second District U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $228,294 grant to the Barren River Area Development District.

This grant will be used to hire a disaster resiliency coordinator and to fund programming related to disaster recovery.

“As we continue to respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we need to ensure that our local communities are equipped with resources to help us recover,” said Guthrie. “This EDA grant will allow BRADD to hire a disaster resiliency coordinator, which will in turn allow the agency to continue its already robust response to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters. I look forward to continuing to work with BRADD to help the Second District recover.”

