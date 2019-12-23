Guthrie Announces Mammoth Cave Grant

Monday Kentucky 2nd District Congressman Brett Guthrie announced that the National Park Foundation Open OutDoors for Kids program is awarding a $10,000 grant to Mammoth Cave National Park.

The grant will be used to connect 2,000 fourth graders from nearby elementary schools to Mammoth Cave for field trips.

“Mammoth Cave is the pride of the Second District,” said Guthrie. “I am proud to announce this grant that will give local students the chance to visit the park. Using this grant money, kids will be able to enjoy STEM activities at the park, go on scenic hikes, and take a ranger-led cave tour. As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I know this will be a great opportunity for Second District students.”

Mammoth Cave is the world's longest known cave system, with more than 400 miles (640 km) of surveyed passageways.

