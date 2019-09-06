Guthrie, Kentucky man jailed in Butler County

During a routine patrol of the city park, Morgantown Police observed a motorcycle under the first pavilion. Through investigation, the subject on the motorcycle was identified as Dallas Robertson Jr, age 35 of Guthrie, KY.

Robertson was asked to remove the vehicle from the pavilion and why there were expired tags on that motorcycle.

Robertson became verbally aggressive and started using profanity/cussing and tried to flee on his motorcycle, at which point he was removed from it.

Robertson was charged with Fleeing or evading Police 1st degree (motor vehicle), no registration receipt, no registration plates, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st offense, resisting arrest, and menacing. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.

