Medicaid bill to extend home care program passes house

A bill that would extend the "Medicaid Money Follows the Person" program has passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie wrote the legislation, which would extend the program through the 2024 financial year.

The MFP program allows people in nursing homes or institutional care to transition back into their homes without risking their coverage. Representatives from Guthrie's office said the program has helped 88,000 people, thousands of those being Kentuckians.

“This legislation empowers individuals to choose where they want to receive their health care, and it also extends other important Medicaid programs," Guthrie said. "I urge the Senate to pass it as soon as possible.”