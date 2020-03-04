Guthrie Votes for Coronavirus Funding

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) released the following statement after voting in favor of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6074):

“As the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, and as a member of the committee’s Health Subcommittee, I have been closely monitoring the global coronavirus outbreak. Today I voted for $7.8 billion in supplemental funding to combat the coronavirus in the United States. This funding will help expedite the development of a coronavirus vaccine and increase the number of diagnostic tests. It also includes funds for state and local health departments to respond to the coronavirus.

“I want to reiterate that for Kentuckians, health officials do not recommend any disruption to your daily life at this time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends following the same preventative measures for the coronavirus as you would any respiratory illness: Avoid close contact with those who are sick, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands often with soap and water. I will continue to work with my colleagues and with the administration to ensure that the U.S. and Kentucky are prepared for the coronavirus.”