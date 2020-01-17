Guthrie announces BGHS student's appointment to U.S. Naval Academy

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) visited Bowling Green High School Friday morning to surprise senior Sean Hogan with the news that he has received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Each year, Guthrie, along with guidance from the Second District Academy Board, nominates a limited number of high-achieving students to our nation's Army, Navy, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies.

Each service academy determines who will receive an offer of appointment based on a competitive vetting process. The service academies announce appointments on a rolling basis.