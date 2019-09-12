Guthrie announces Barren County Fire Department grants

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is awarding three grants to Barren County fire departments.

The Hiseville Fire Department will receive $240,000 for a new fire truck.

The Glasgow Fire Department will receive $77,142 for a new ventilation system.

The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $29,857 grant to purchase three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and other tools.

“Our brave firefighters put their lives on the line every day to help our communities,” said Guthrie. “Up-to-date fire equipment can get expensive, and these grants will help the Hiseville, Glasgow, and Temple Hill fire departments get the equipment and tools they need to continue protecting Barren County residents. Congratulations to the fire departments on receiving these competitive grants.”

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies.