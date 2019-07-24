Guthrie announces Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding a $7 million grant to the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce this competitive grant for the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport,” said Guthrie. “Warren County and the surrounding communities have become a hub for businesses, and we need a top-notch airport to serve our growing community."

Guthrie said the grant will go towards rehabilitating Taxiway Alpha, which serves the primary runway.

He said it will make it easier for aircraft to taxi around the airport, and that he looks forward to seeing the results of the grant.