Guthrie announces City of Bowling Green coronavirus grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding a $385,212 grant to the city of Bowling Green to help the city respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Congressman Guthrie voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided additional coronavirus-related funding for the Community Development Block Grant program. Community Development Block Grants give cities the flexibility to use the money as they deem appropriate; grant money can be used to develop housing and to expand economic opportunities for those with low- to moderate-income. Bowling Green is already a recipient of Community Development Block Grants, and this additional funding will give the local government flexibility to adapt and address the needs of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are at war against the coronavirus, and the battles are being fought on the ground in our communities and in our hospitals,” said Guthrie. “I was proud to vote for the CARES Act to give state and local governments the flexibility and funding necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This grant will help give the city of Bowling Green the resources it needs to keep our community healthy and safe.”