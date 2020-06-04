Guthrie announces grant for Lifeskills in Bowling Green

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) has announced that LifeSkills, Inc., in Bowling Green will receive a $491,000 grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expand telehealth services in the southcentral Kentucky region.

The grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congressman Guthrie voted for in March. The money will be used for equipment upgrades and telemedicine software.

“Telemedicine has become vitally important as we respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and sadly, the need for quality mental health care has increased during this crisis,” said Guthrie. “This grant will allow LifeSkills to improve their telehealth services so they can continue the important work that they do to help Kentuckians. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to direct further resources to the Second District during this unprecedented time.”