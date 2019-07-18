Guthrie co-sponsoring act to fight robocalls

Representative Brett Guthrie is co-sponsoring a piece of legislation aimed at stopping robocalls.

Robocalls are real calls from "fake" people. Upon being answered, the call will play a pre-recorded voice, often as part of a scam or attempt to get personal information. Many of these callers often employ "spoofing," which disguises a phone number as one more familiar to the receiver.

In a press release, Guthrie said the "Stopping Bad Robocalls Act" would force carriers to use call authentication technology, allow them to offer call blocking services, and direct the FCC to protect consumers from unwanted calls.

“The number one thing I hear about from Second District residents is robocalls," Guthrie said. “Kentuckians are sick of their lives being interrupted by these intrusive calls. People have told me about calls that look like they’re local or even coming from their own number, only to be coming from somewhere across the country."

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce unanimously approved the bill. It will now go to the House floor for a full vote.