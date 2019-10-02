Guthrie launches new phase of opioid investigation

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, Congressman Greg Walden (OR-02), top Republican for the full committee, and Dr. Michael Burgess (TX-26), top Republican on the Health Subcommittee, are requesting information from the public about treatment for opioid use disorder.

The Oversight and Investigation subcommittee started an investigation into patient brokering and fraud in opioid use disorder treatment facilities last Congress.

“The SUPPORT Act was not our first effort to combat the opioid crisis, and it certainly will not be our last. We must continue to fight the spread of addiction in our communities, and that is exactly what we are doing with this request for information today. This fight is not over; we will not let up,” said Guthrie, Walden, and Burgess.

The SUPPORT Act included Congressman Guthrie’s Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Centers Act to establish treatment facilities that offer all FDA-approved treatments for opioid use disorder as well as full treatment services.

Committee Republicans called for a continuation of bipartisan work to combat the opioid crisis in February, and pressed the administration for an update on SUPPORT Act implementation in August.

The public's input is welcome via email at TreatmentRFI@mail.house.gov by November 1, 2019.

Read the full request for information below:

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Request for Information by WBKO on Scribd