Gyms prepare for reopening

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen in Kentucky on June 1, and owners are busy preparing their facilities.

In preparation to reopen, gyms must make adjusts to their facilities fit the guideline and recommendation from the state government. The full list of guidelines can found on Kentucky's Health at Work website​.

"A lot o the guidelines that were put in place are a lot of things that we've been practicing for a long time," said Nick Atkins, the owner of Anytime Fitness. "As far as using touchless water fountains, that's something we already had. With restrooms, ours are all individual restrooms. So we don't have to worry about the gatherings in restrooms and locker rooms."

Gyms like Anytime Fitness must limit the number of members to 33 percent occupancy.

"That gives about 28 people in the gym at a time," Atkins said. "That's a good number for us. We're not a very large club."

Atkins said his gym has always prided itself on keeping the facility and equipment clean. He has placed multiple bottles of hand sanitizer and equipment sanitizer throughout the facility.

"So we're really taking a lot of steps to ensure the safety of our members and making sure they understand we're trying to take care of them the best way we can too," Atkins said.

Anytime Fitness has also placed barriers in between the gym's cardio equipment to give its members protection while working out.

"So when you're in there and you're breathing heavy, at least we got some barriers of protection there too," Atkins said.

As far as the gym's studio for in-person classes, Anytime Fitness has marked down workout areas for each guest to help keep people from getting to close.

Anytime Fitness will also continue to provide online classes for its members that don't yet feel comfortable returning.

Atkins said he will not require members to wear masks while working out but does highly encourage it.

"If you feel comfortable wearing a mask in the gym, wear a mask," Atkins said. "If you don't, that's something that's going to be up to you as well but we'll highly encourage it."

While Atkins and his staff will do as much as they can to ensure the safety of there members, there is a level of responsibility that falls on those electing to come to the gym.

"If you feel like you're to close to somebody, maybe take a step back while somebody's working out and then come back to that piece of equipment," Atkins said. "These are all recommendations and guidelines that we'd like to adhere to the best we can but it's up to our members as well to takes some responsibility. If they feel uncomfortable, move back a little bit and don't encroach on anyone else's space."

Anytime Fitness plans to continue its 24 hours of operation when it reopens.