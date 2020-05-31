Gyms, theaters, bowling alleys opening Monday in Kentucky

Hard to believe it, but Monday marks the first day in June.

That means another round of businesses are set to open in Kentucky as part of Governor Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative.

Some of the openings on the list may be things you have been waiting for. Here is a breakdown of the few of them and the social distancing requirements that go along.

Gyms can open on Monday. Fitness Centers have to limit the number of visitors present to a maximum of 33 percent of occupancy, that’s not including employees. Employees need to sanitize commonly touched surfaces. Stationary fitness equipment like ellipticals, weights, and benches have to be spaced six feet apart. Indoor in-person group fitness class also have to be adjusted. There won’t be child services and use of child play-areas until center-based, licensed childcare programs are reopened on June 15th.

Aquatic centers will reopen for lap swimming, practices, or exercise that can achieve social distancing measures. This includes swim lessons and lifeguard training with groups of 10 or fewer students. General leisure and entertainment swimming pool activities are not allowed. Pools without swim lanes must remain closed. Aquatics centers must limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 33 percent of occupancy, not including employees.

Movie theaters also open on Monday and have to limit the number of people present to 33 percent capacity. People should not congregate in the theater before or after their movie.

Bowling alleys, Kentucky State Park lodges and auctions are also opening, also with their own restrictions.

Looking ahead to June 8th, that's when we can see distilleries, libraries, museums, and some childcare.