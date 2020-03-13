HOTEL INC planning to help Bowling Green through COVID-19 closings

HOTEL INC has been serving Warren County since 1981. They have been listening to recommendations from the CDC and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

HOTEL INC is working each day to respond to the needs of the community that will occur over the next few weeks, especially with food insecurity.

They are in communication with Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools as they plan to be able to support the students and low-income families through closures as well.

Their food pantry will be scheduling appointments starting Friday, March 13, by calling 270-782-1263.

Appointments may be made up to one week in advance. Current Solution Investment Partners who are working on their plan for alleviating chronic hunger will have first priority.

People age 60 and over as well as adults with disabilities that already utilize the food pantry may call and schedule delivery of food that will take place on Fridays.

Appointments can be scheduled for Tuesday from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

HOTEL INC anticipates having the capacity to serve up to 111 households per week during this period of uncertainty.

They will continue to schedule for the Education and Development Center, Housing Navigation, and the street medicine teams will still be active.

However, at this time they do not have the funding to provide financial assistance.

HOTEL INC will pre-screen with five questions to prevent people experiencing symptoms from being in the common areas with other community members.

They have taken all recommendations from CDC and National Health Care for the Homeless Council for cleaning, sanitizing and being able to continue to work with our neighbors who may be most vulnerable to viruses due to compromised immune systems.

For any changes in their plan follow their facebook page by clicking

here