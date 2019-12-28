HOMETOWN HERO: Debi Wade Jordan

The future lies in the hands of our children, and if there were anyone to set up the children in our community for success, it would be Debi Wade Jordan, a pioneer for children.

"I've known Debi for, I don't know if she'd want me to say this, twenty years or so," said Bill Oldham, current Executive Director for the Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education.

After almost 20 years, Debi Wade Jordan has retired after being the dedicated Executive Director for the Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education.

"I think this is a great time to acknowledge her contribution," said Oldham.

She took an already great program and made it exceptional.

"We've been able to move from rental space into this building, which we built ten years ago, so that was wonderful and all of that is to be able to provide services to the folks in our community," Jordan said.

"She has helped thousands of families through the after school programs, before school programs," said Jordan. "Debbie has been instrumental in providing more opportunities."

Providing opportunities for children, putting their education and safety first.

"My children went through the program and always felt that they were always being challenged and given great opportunities," said Oldham.

"I knew that this community would step up to the plate if they just knew about the problem, so we created Teen Angel," said Jordan.

In the last ten years, she has been the leading force helping hundreds of teens and raised over $100,000 during Christmas with wonderful local partners.

"Like Starbucks and Tony Rose and Cyndi Crocker and all that has been due to the community," Jordan said.

It's that humble attitude that makes her the successful role model throughout our community.

"She's a great friend, she's very committed, she's very committed to her family, if you talk to her it doesn't take very long to realize how important family is to her," said Oldham.

Debi has taken on a leadership role that surpasses the limits of Warren County.

"When going to Frankfort and fighting for funding, not just for the Bowling Green program, but programs across the state," said Oldham.

For leading others to better our youth and setting up Community city Education of Bowling Green-Warren County to be successful for years to come, we honor Debi Wade Jordan as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"Bowling Green and Warren County is the best community in the world, I've lived in enough places to know that this is my favorite. The folks who are recognized as Hometown Heroes really are and they're the reason the community is as great as it is," Jordan said.

"She took a good program and made it even better, to me that makes her a hero," said Oldham. "I'm not here to replace her, I'm here to follow her."

