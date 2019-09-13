HOMETOWN HERO: Dr. Robert Skaggs

Age is just a number. When you are saving lives every day, it doesn't matter if you have decades of experience or just starting your own practice. That is the case for local Doctor, Robert Skaggs.

"Dr. Skaggs is absolutely amazing," said Ashlyn Smith, Office Manager. "First of all, he goes above and beyond for each person that walks through the door."

He's a man who wears many caps, Dr. Robert Skaggs is a physician at the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center in Bowling Green.

"It is just uncommon to run across a physician that's really dedicated and really has a, I really felt, an authentic sense of altruism and they're there for all the right reasons- their patients," said Paul Fransen, Dr. Skaggs previous patient.

"I am so privileged to do what I do. I mean, I get to take care of people every day and make their lives better and I wake up excited to go to work every day," said Dr. Skaggs.

"You don't find that very often when you're in the public eye. So, it is such a blessing to have someone in our community that's so wonderful," said Smith.

From Leitchfield, Dr. Skaggs attended the University of Louisville for undergrad and then to the rival University of Kentucky for medical school, but made is way back to Western Kentucky.

"Bowling Green just felt like the perfect fit for me. I really like this community," said Dr. Skaggs.

"They're just one of the best clinical teams I've seen in medicine in a long time," said Fransen.

"With him being a great dermatologist and a Mohs surgeon, we're really just so thankful and lucky to have such a wonderful doctor," Smith said.

Despite all of his accomplishments, he's humble, kind and always puts others first.

"He really gives a personal touch when he goes in the room, he takes the time for the patients, you know he cares why they're coming in," Smith said.

"I recommend him to anyone, he is just a wonderful, wonderful physician. Bowling Green is blessed to have him," Fransen said.

For being a strong man of faith, a loving husband, devoted father, and doctor who continues to save the lives of those in our community, we honor Dr. Robert Skaggs as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I was floored, I mean, it is such an honor to be named Hometown Hero. I mean, there are so many wonderful people in Bowling Green and Warren County. I couldn't believe I was picked, I was really honored," said Dr. Skaggs.

"He really is an example of an old soul in a young body," said Fransen.