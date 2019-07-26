HOMETOWN HERO: HARPER MCGUFFEY HONAN

A hero is defined as someone a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. If there was anyone who truly exemplified these qualities, it would be Harper McGuffey Honan.

"Well, she's a hero because her granddaddy, I think, was a nurse and so she wanted to be one," said Bird Honan, Harper's daughter.

She's a Bowling Green native, with a spirit to travel the world, and a heart of gold.

"She's just done so many amazing things," said

Harper grew up in Bowling Green with her family and now lives in San Francisco.

"I've seen her save a lot of people and I've seen her save people at her work a lot," said Pearl Honan, Harper's 5-year-old daughter.

On several occasions, including on an airplane, Harper has given CPR and helped strangers in need of her life saving kills.

"She is very dedicated to doing that and she dedicates her life to that for other people and I think that is really hero like," said Bird.

Harper is a nurse now living in San Francisco. She inspires those around her, including her children.

"She really makes them feel that they can achieve the things that she's achieved," said Harold. "I'm just proud that Harper is my daughter and proud of the kind of person she has grown up to be."

"Well I mean, her saving stuff makes me want to save dogs," said Pearl.

"I feel like she's just taught me a lot about what I want to do with my life and she's helped me make all my wishes and all my dreams and I am just very happy that I have her as a mother," said Bird. "I think that she is a hero just because she really commits to stuff and she is really brave about it."

For being a true life saver and ultimate role model for her two little girls, we honor Harper McGuffey Honan as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.