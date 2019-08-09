HOMETOWN HERO: Keeley Shaw

One of the most valuable things we can offer someone is our time.

Keeley Shaw has a masters in special education and spends her days with children diagnosed with autism.

"It's a special kind of joy that i had never experienced before," said Shaw. "I really just fell in love with the kids with the autism diagnosis and the relationship that you're willing to build that's just so unique."

Keeley began working with Owen, a bowling green boy with autism.

"I worked with Owen, just starting out a couple of hours a week," she said.

And after countless hours, Keeley and Owen have became a vital part of each others lives.

Keeley used her education, experience, and artistic talents to write a book, inspired by a child with autism.

Tully and Me, written and illustrated by Shaw, is a story about difference, understanding, and friendship.

"The response from people has been so overwhelming. I did not expect the magnitude of people who would just be like so connected to the story," Shaw said.

For using her talents to make the world a better place, we honor Keeley Shaw as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I'm not the hero. They're the hero for overcoming and working and pushing through obstacles on a daily basis is so inspiring," Shaw said.