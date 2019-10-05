HOMETOWN HERO: PATRICE MCCRARY

She's a champion for students, an advocate for teachers, and a role model for generations to come.

"Having a teacher like Mrs. McCrary is exactly what you want as a principal," said Wes Cottingim, Cumberland Trace Elementary.

Patrice McCrary taught for 26 and a half years at Cumberland Trace Elementary. She retired in 2018.

"She started out as a mentor to me and it turned into so much more," said Laura Sanders, teacher at Cumberland Trace Elementary, taught with with Patrice for 21 years.

Mrs. McCrary has a passion for education, teaching, and children.

"There is just no one else on the planet like Mrs. McCrary," said Cheryl Edwards, mother of Mrs. McCrary's previous students.

They say teachers lay the foundation for our youth, and are the backbone of our country.

"I love this world of education. I absolutely love it and just because i'm not in the classroom any longer as a teacher, that does not mean that I'm going to quit loving it," said McCrary.

Mrs. McCrary is a beaming light and a brilliant mind influencing the children of the Commonwealth.

"I even see her former students that see her in the building now and they just light up," said Sanders.

"I love all of my children. I've had tons of children that have passed through the doors of my classroom," said McCrary.

"She still has the students' best interest in mind. She has us educators and our best interest in mind and we're thankful for that," said Cottingim.

"I just cannot say how much I appreciate the recognition, but what I hope comes across more than just saying, "oh, you're being recognized," is the teachers across this Commonwealth," McCrary said.

As of just last year Mrs. Mccrary may be retired, but her work hasn't stopped.

"She is definitely in it for the right reasons. She has a heart for these kids. She goes out of her way, she's helped my daughter on her own time," said Edwards.

On her own time, she takes interest in the lives of the students outside of the classroom.

"She would attend baseball games, soccer games, just to show that she cares about their extra curricular," said Kris Handley, coworker for 8 years.

"I know Mrs. McCrary is still a discussion at our dinner table at night sometimes, "What would Mrs. McCrary do," said Edwards.

"She is a voice for those that are here in the school on a day-to-day basis. She is our voice," said Cottingim.

For being an advocate for teachers across the Commonwealth, shaping the minds of generations to come, and being an inspiring mentor for her peers and students, we honor Patrice McCrary as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"Even though she is not at Cumberland Trace this year, she is still a big part of us," said Sanders.

"It touches my heart, it touches my heart to the core," said McCrary.