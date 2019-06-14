HOMETOWN HERO: Patty Worland

When people own businesses the purpose tends to be for a profit, but for one Munfordville lady has a purpose that is so much greater.

"I started my quilt project in February of 2013," said Patty Worland.

Imagine the hours of work that has gone into making more than 1,400 quilts.

"Giving for the rest of my life, I plan on it," said Patty.

Patty has given those quilts to hundreds of children in hospitals, adults and friends in churches, and the less fortunate in orphanages.

"I was just astonished at the orphanages they had around in Kentucky," she said. "I asked if I could make quilts and bring them some and they were just tickled to death."

And that's where her journey began.

"Patty is a hometown hero because she is walking, talking, a living example of Jesus' golden rule, do on to others as you would have done on to you," said Jack Chadwell, minister at Patty's church in Munfordville.

"God picked me for this job and I was so glad that he did," Patty said.

Patty learned as a child to make quilts from her mother and has carried on in her footsteps while giving to those in need.

"She has brightened everyone in our church," Chadwell said.

"She warms our hearts and our souls and our bodies in the wintertime," Cynthia Hester, a family friend.

Many have described her as a blessing.

"You look up a blessing in the dictionary and there is Patty," said Chadwell.

"Giving to other people, it makes you want to give," said Hester.

For her giving nature and determination to be a shining light in the lives of others, we honor Patty as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I'm a giver, I'm a big giver," Patty said.