HOMETOWN HERO: Samantha Steen

Samantha Steen is a local photographer who captures the beautiful moments of an expecting mother, a child entering the world, and a newborn's first few weeks on this Earth.

"It's that moment. It is that beautiful part of becoming a family and seeing families together in those moments, it's just awesome," said Steen.

Sam volunteers for a non-profit "Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep," which offers parents experiencing the loss of a baby with the complimentary gift of professional portraiture.

"It is literally about making them heal and providing memories for them. I just can't imagine, it is so difficult for them," Steen said.

"She is going in and helping the family for one of the hardest periods of their life," said Mary Duke, Steen's friend.

Sam is basically on call for expecting mothers. When she gets the call, she heads to the hospital when a mother is in labor or is in the process of losing their baby.

"I have seen the medical staff take that sign of relief, Sam is here," Duke said.

She carries the stories, the babies, and the families in her heart.

"It is incredible to know that you are providing something for these families, and it really is difficult, but it is such an honor to sometimes be the only person besides the medical staff that ever meets the person's child," Steen says.

Even during those tragic times, Sam never complains and volunteers with grace. passion and a huge heart.

"Sam is definitely an unsung hero for Southern Kentucky," said Duke.

Beyond her volunteer work, she's a mother, wife, and admired friend.

"As a friend, you could not ask for a better friend than Sam Steen. She's a tremendous friend," said Duke.

For her invaluable gift to families in our community, her kindness, and selfless nature, we honor Samantha Steen as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

If Sam Steen's light is shining, everyone around her's light is shining.

