HOMETOWN HERO: Tim Arnold

Teachers play an important role in the lives of students. Those teachers who set children up for success, inside and outside of the classroom, are the ultimate role models.

"He's like a very nice guy," said Jose Ramirez Alfredo, student at Warren Central High School.

Tim Arnold has been a teacher at Warren Central High School for the past nine years. He is also a graduate from the class of 1998.

"I'm a teacher, just a normal guy," Arnold said.

But now, you can add 'Hero' to the list.

A typical day eating lunch turned terrifying for Gloria Welcher, but thanks to Arnold, there was a happy ending.

"The first bite that I took I got choked," Welcher said.

Gloria was eating lunch at Cheddar's Restaurant in Bowling Green when she began chocking on her food. Arnold stood up from his seat and walked quickly to help her.

"She was still struggling, a few seconds later," Arnold said. "I asked her, 'Can I perform the Heimlich Maneuver on you?"

"I honestly thought that I was dyin'. I really did, I was so scared," Welcher said.

After performing the Heimlich Maneuver three times, Tim was able to relieve Gloria, ultimately saving her life.

"To me it was everything. To prove how much I am really thankful, my daughter took a picture of us together and about a week earlier I had bought this little magnet, two of them. One said 'hope' and the other one said 'hero.' Why I bought it I don't know. But, I put his picture on my fridge and I put the hero under his name and I thought, 'He is staying up there with the rest of the family," Welcher said.

"She was such a sweet lady. I mean, afterwards you could tell she was super appreciative and her family and the people that she was with were just super appreciative," Arnold said.

"He was so humble and kind and it was really unimaginable how kind he was," Welcher said.

"I just consider myself a normal guy. That could have been a lot of people sitting there to help her," Arnold said.

Tim was only able to perform the Heimlich thanks to the training by Warren Central High School.

"Every two years, each coach is required to be re-certified in first aid, CPR, and AAD training," said Jason Esters, WCHS Athletic Director.

"You know, Warren County Schools do a great job preparing all teachers," Arnold said.

"The fact that he took the class serious enough and knew what to do to save that person's life is a pretty cool deal," Esters said.

"We are a lot of times first responders, mental health experts, we're just a lot of things to serve our kids here and the main thing that we try to do every day is to make sure that we teach them, but that it's also a very safe environment," Arnold said.

Teaching kids is a profession, but also a calling that takes someone with a heart like Mr. Arnold.

"He's a cut up, and obviously a great guy. But, when it comes to school and his job he takes it very seriously. Kids love him, especially with the group of kids that he works with," Esters said.

"I guess that he can be funny at times," Tim's student Jose said. "He's very nice. If I ask him a favor, like if I can go to Barnes and Noble that is over by the mall, and he says, 'yeah,' that's pretty nice."

"There's a special thing there in Tim Arnold that those kids gravitate towards and he loves what he does," Esters said.

"I mean, he saved a life, so a small thing can make a big difference," Jose said.

For his selfless dedication to the students and for being the true definition of a hero, we honor Mr. Tim Arnold as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I help people, I try to help as many people as I can and I just happened to be in a situation where I could that day," Arnold said.

"It is very well deserved," Welcher said.