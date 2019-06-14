HOMETOWN HERO: Verna Lovan

Verna Lovan has worked in the healthcare industry for decades.

She has served over 50 years at the Medical center and has served as director of nursing, and several other positions.

Also, one thing to note is that she is 80-years-old and still serving.

"She shows compassion and understanding with patients and always has a comforting air," said Mark Manley.

For her decades of dedication to the people of our community, we honor Verna Lovan as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

