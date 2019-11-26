HOTEL INC announces totals from Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

HOTEL INC says it raised $17,226 during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The money will go toward the affordable housing initiative to buy two transitional workforce houses in 2020.

The week consisted of a proclamation signing, an awareness walk , a Brown Bag Lunch , and a donation drive in our parking lot.

Rhondell Miller is the executive director of HOTEL INC. She's spent her career trying to educate the community about the true face of homelessness, address barriers they're facing, and find safe and affordable housing for those who need it:

"We are primarily working with folks who are getting up and are going to work everyday and are getting back on their feet or have maybe been in recovery and are transitioning into affordable housing."

To help people in our community overcome those barriers, HOTEL INC has an 11-week Preferred Tenant Program. HOTEL INC helps graduates of that program find housing in their price range and if it's a house owned or leased by HOTEL INC, the tenants pay around 30 percent of their income for housing and stay there temporarily, around six weeks to 90 days.

HOTEL INC just bought its first transitional workforce house a couple of weeks ago.

To learn more about HOTEL INC's mission click HERE.