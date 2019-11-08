HOTEL INC expands services for transitional housing

HOTEL INC is now the proud owner of a home that will be used to help serve those who are homeless in the community.

The home will be used as a transitional workforce home, which can provide temporary housing for up to four adults or a family that is going through the preferred tenant program.

Officials told 13 News transitional housing is an element of homelessness that has a great need in the Bowling Green community.

"It's often very hard for people who are experiencing homelessness to be able to have a job, maintain that job, and secure their housing without like a bridge, you know, a gap stop in between," said HOTEL INC Executive Director, Rhondell Miller.

This home is the first one in a larger plan by HOTEL INC to buy two homes a year for the next five years.

Officials said those living in the home would stay three months or less in order to get back on their feet.

"We hope to have it open by mid-December, end of the year at the latest with the holidays, of course, coming up," said Miller. "Our plans are to be able to purchase two homes per year, typically one spring, one fall is our goal."

HOTEL INC is asking for volunteers to help with minor work like painting and landscaping.

If you want to get involved you can also adopt a room and help furnish the home.

