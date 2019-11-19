HOTEL INC hosts brown bag lunch fundraiser

This week is Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week and HOTEL INC is using this week to raise awareness in the Bowling Green community.

Tuesday, HOTEL INC held a brown bag lunch fundraiser at First Christian Church.

HOTEL INC provided carry-out meals and dine-in lunches to 300 people.

It is the fourth year for the brown bag lunch and the money raised goes toward HOTEL INC's bigger goals of providing more services.

"Utilizing this week to raise awareness, but also to raise funds so that next year we can buy additional homes to use for transitional and permanent housing," said Executive Director of HOTEL INC, Rhondell Miller.

Through fundraising, grants, and contributions HOTEL INC hopes to be able to buy two homes a year over the next five years.

Miller told 13 News Tuesday's fundraiser is a community effort with Wendy's, Teresa's, Jackson's Orchard, and Country Oven providing food for the brown bag lunches.

"I don't think enough people really realize those opportunities and those situations and what you can really impact and what you can do for others," said Joey Hughes, with Wendy's. "So, like I said, you know any time you get a chance to do something like this to help the community or to help somebody I think it's an opportunity you should always take."

This week there are several other options for anyone who would like to donate to HOTEL INC, but was not able to purchase lunch.

Friday, WBKO is working with HOTEL INC to host a drive-thru accepting monetary donations from 8 am-5 pm.