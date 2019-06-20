Hudson Named To USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team Coaching Staff

WKU Volleyball veteran head coach Travis Hudson has once again accepted an invitation to join one of USA Volleyball's coaching staffs as Hudson will work with USA Volleyball's Collegiate National Team in Anaheim this summer.

"It is an honor to be chosen to work with USA Volleyball again this summer," Hudson shared. "More than anything, it speaks to the level of respect that is held for WKU Volleyball and what our kids have been able to accomplish. I look forward to working alongside some of the top players and coaches in the country and at the same time representing Western Kentucky University."

From June 23-29, the Collegiate National Team squad will train at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, the official host city for the U.S. Women's and Men's National Volleyball Teams. The program will hold a public Red-Blue scrimmage on June 28 in the vicinity of Anaheim (site and time TBA). CNT team training will coincide with other national team training blocks in Anaheim, giving both players and the staff opportunities to work side-by-side with Team USA. As the CNT program breaks athletes into three different teams for training, Hudson will be the head coach for one of those squads.

The CNT-Anaheim staff includes head coach Dan Fisher (University of Pittsburgh), Travis Hudson (Western Kentucky University), Kirsten Bernthal Booth (Creighton University) and Melissa Wolter (University of West Florida). Technical coordinators for the team are Taylor Filzen (University of Dayton) and Jess Aschenbrenner (University of Denver). Rod Wilde will serve as the mentor coach, while Jeff Wanderer has been selected as the team manager.

With 28 collegiate players representing 19 different institutions, Hudson's path has crossed paths with several players on the roster including Valerie Valerian from North Texas as well as two Kansas State returners and Pittsburgh's Kayla Lund.

Back in the summer of 2017, Hudson began his involvement with the USA Volleyball pipeline as he was an assistant coach to the USA Women's Junior National Training Team. That same summer, Rachel Anderson worked with the USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team – Minneapolis program. She was the first student-athlete from WKU Volleyball to earn a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

In his 24 seasons on The Hill, Hudson has etched his name in the record books as he has led the Lady Topper volleyball program to a 610-213 record in that span. This past season, he became just the 19th active DI coach to win 600 matches as he was just the 58th coach in DI volleyball history to achieve the feat and the first to do so in Conference USA history. Hudson has led the Red and White to all 11 of their NCAA Tournament appearances including trips to The Dance in seven of the past nine seasons. With Hudson at the helm, WKU Volleyball has claimed 14 regular season conference titles and nine conference tournament championships including 8-of-10 possible crowns since joining Conference USA.