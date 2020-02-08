Habitat for Humanity gives local families keys to their new homes

What started as an application process a year ago, has now turned into 5 families walking into their new homes Saturday morning.

"I am so glad and I am so happy with habitat and with everybody who helped to make this big dream come true," said Blanqui Rodriguez, the homeowner.

Usually, only three homes are built at a time but with the townhome concept, they were able to construct five homes for five families.

"We wanted to help more families with what we were given with our resources and the folks who are giving us their time and their talent," said Mary Carrell, President of the Board, Habitat for Humanity Bowling Green/Warren County.

Volunteers, hard work and funding made this all possible. Being able to see the families walk into their homes made everything they had done worthwhile.

"It's why I do it, it is giving back to the community so I have been truly blessed in my life and I like to give back," said Charlie Gries, Volunteer.

The Women's Fund organization gave their impact grant of over $100,00 to Habitat for Humanity to help build these homes.

"I know for them it is an exciting day but for us, we had a small part in making that happen," said Jennifer Wethington, Executive Director for the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky. "There is a lot of satisfaction in that not only for me as the executive director for the organization but all the women. There are 426 women involved in helping impact our community with these size grants."

Those receiving the homes weren't just handed the keys they worked to earn their new homes.

"We don't give homes away. They each make a payment on these homes but it is at a zero percent interest mortgage. But those payments help to build other homes for other families," said Rodney Goodman, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Bowling Green/Warren County.

Habitat for Humanity already has three more homes in the area they are planning to build. If you are looking to volunteer just simply give them a call at 270-901-0150.