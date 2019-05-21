Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum hospitalized after stroke

By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation says he is recovering and his family appreciates the thoughts and prayers.

No other information has been released.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus