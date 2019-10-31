Halloween comes to life at Bowling Green home

For those heading out to go trick or treating on Halloween, there is one home in Bowling Green you may want to visit.

Spiders, zombies, and skeletons have taken over Dwayne Lawrence's home.

"Zombie, then the wolf, this year the new attraction is the headless horseman and the pennywise," said Lawrence.

Lawrence told 13 News his family began working on the decorations in late September.

"We like to be out here at night working on it, people going by, 'It's looking good, it's looking good,'" said Lawrence.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, Lawrence prepares to execute his vision making sure not to leave out any details.

"The cow skulls are real my neighbor found them and brought them to us, I thought they were going to just be skulls, but they had the horns on it so I put them on the fence," said Lawrence.

Skeletons, spiders, and sinister surprises create spooks that make his home a popular spot for trick or treaters.

"Each year we try to make it a little bit bigger, add stuff," said Lawrence.

He said for him it just comes naturally to love a traditionally scary Halloween.

"So it's been a joke where else can a Coroner or Funeral Director fit in but at Halloween," said Lawrence.

The weeks of preparation are all worth it when seeing the reactions on kid's faces, Lawrence adding, "Can't put a price on it."

His home is on Peachtree Lane in Bowling Green and he encourages everyone to stop by Halloween evening.

He said immediately following Halloween his family will begin bargain hunting for discounted decorations for next year.