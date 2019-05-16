Halton opens new facility in Scottsville

Halton in Scottsville opened their new plant Thursday.

Halton, who already has one factory in Scottsville, deals with indoor air quality.

The current plant makes hoods for commercial kitchens and the new plant will be more of an air handling facility.

Chairman of the Board Mika Halttunan says Scottsville couldn’t be a better location for manufacturing because it’s people are hard workers who are willing to commit to the company long term.

Kai Konola, CEO for Halton Group, says “Allen County and Southern Kentucky has proven to be a great place for us catering the needs that we have from the employment market, collaboration with the University in Bowling Green, so there were many good dynamics in place, so at the end of the day, a pretty easy decision to be close by.”

The Halton Group is the global technology leader in indoor air solutions for demanding spaces.

While this new facility will bring new jobs to the area, Halton did not have a specific number.

