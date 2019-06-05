Hannah Frady and Jenna Rampenthal

Hannah Frady

Warren East High School

As a junior, Hannah maintains a 4.0 GPA and has scored a 23 on the ACT. In the future, she hopes to become an engineer or pursue a similar field that works with electronics. Hannah is an officer in JROTC, and a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society. She spends her spare time outside of class volunteering, studying, and playing with her little sister.

Jenna Rampenthal

South Warren High School

Jenna has earned a 22 on the ACT and maintains a 4.0 GPA as a junior in high school. She is a member of her school’s tennis team, volleyball team, Beta Club, Student Council, Spear-It Club, and is also the junior class vice president. Jenna is an active member of her church youth group and is a Kentucky Ambassador of Music. After high school, she would like to go to college to become a teacher to impact her student’s lives and her community.

