Happy Birthday! Ellen DeGeneres turns 62 years old

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating her 62nd birthday Sunday.

DeGeneres has gone from comedy clubs in the 1980s to having one of the top daytime talk shows on television. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently in its 17th season in syndication.

She was the star of the ABC sitcom “Ellen” in the 1990s, and she currently hosts the primetime game show “Ellen’s Game of Games” on NBC.

DeGeneres and her partner, actress Portia de Rossi, have been married since 2008. The two are appearing in an Amazon Super Bowl commercial this year where they argue over what the temperature should be in their home.

DeGeneres returned to the comedy stage in 2018 for a Netflix special. It was her first special in 15 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association named DeGeneres its recipient of the Carol Burnett Award. She received the award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

