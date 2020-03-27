Hardin Memorial Hospital treating confirmed case of coronavirus

Hardin Memorial Health’s number one priority is the health and well-being of our patients, their families, our employees and the community. We take our responsibility very seriously.

A patient with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is being cared for by specialists at our hospital. We have activated the appropriate infection control protocols, including isolating the patient. Our medical team continues to evaluate and monitor progress in close collaboration with the Lincoln Trail District Health Department (LTDHD), the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Because of our commitment to ensure personal health information is protected, we are unable to release any additional information at this time.

“Our clinical teams have been preparing for the possibility of treating a COVID-19 patient since January, using methods recommended by the CDC,” said Sharon Wright, HMH Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “HMH is in the business of caring for people with all kinds of illness. It’s what our team trains for, prepares for and does every day.”

All Hardin Memorial Health locations continue to operate as normal. There are currently 248 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline at (270) 979-7777, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nurses will field questions and direct patients to the appropriate level of care. Hotline use should be limited to those with symptoms or those with a loved one experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals, community groups and local businesses who want to support caregivers and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak can make monetary donations online at ourhmh.org.

In-kind donations can be arranged by contacting the HMH Foundation at 270-706-6769 or slamar@hmh.net. Due to infection control prevention standards, HMH can only accept commercially manufactured masks and protective equipment (PPE).

Donors may also mail checks to HMH Foundation, 913 North Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, please seek reliable, up-to-date, information.

Recommended sources are:

• Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

• Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services – kycovid19.ky.gov or Public Hotline:

1-800-722-5725

• Lincoln Trail District Health Department – ltdhd.org

• Hardin Memorial Health – hmh.net or Patient Symptom Hotline: (270) 979-7777

